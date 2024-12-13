The Kremlin announced on Friday that European discussion regarding the possible deployment of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine is premature. This comes amid speculation that European powers might station troops to enforce a future ceasefire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia is committed to achieving peace in Ukraine, distinguishing this from merely negotiating a temporary truce.

Peskov emphasized Moscow's willingness to engage in dialogue to resolve the ongoing conflict, underscoring the importance Russia places on genuine peace efforts over temporary solutions.

