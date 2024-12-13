Kremlin Welcomes Trump's Criticism of Ukrainian Missile Strikes

In a striking alignment of views, the Kremlin on Friday expressed approval of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's disapproval of Ukrainian missile strikes carried out with American supplies deep into Russian land.

Trump's comments, featured in a Time magazine article, suggest a potential shift in the United States' approach to its Ukrainian policy. This statement aligns closely with Moscow's perspectives, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov highlighted that Trump's stance echoed Russia's understanding of the escalation's roots, calling the statement 'appealing' to them.

(With inputs from agencies.)