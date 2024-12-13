Left Menu

Kremlin Welcomes Trump's Criticism of Ukrainian Missile Strikes

The Kremlin has reacted positively to comments made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, criticizing Ukrainian missile strikes into Russian territory. Trump’s remarks, disclosed in a Time magazine interview, are in line with Russia’s stance on the conflict, as emphasized by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:34 IST
Kremlin Welcomes Trump's Criticism of Ukrainian Missile Strikes
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a striking alignment of views, the Kremlin on Friday expressed approval of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's disapproval of Ukrainian missile strikes carried out with American supplies deep into Russian land.

Trump's comments, featured in a Time magazine article, suggest a potential shift in the United States' approach to its Ukrainian policy. This statement aligns closely with Moscow's perspectives, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov highlighted that Trump's stance echoed Russia's understanding of the escalation's roots, calling the statement 'appealing' to them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

