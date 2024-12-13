Left Menu

Syria's Path to Stabilization: Challenges and Diplomatic Efforts

The U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, acknowledges the ongoing challenges in stabilizing Syria. Despite some progress, the situation remains dynamic. Pedersen plans to engage in diplomatic meetings with Arab, Turkish, and U.S. officials to discuss further steps.

  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations' special envoy for Syria has outlined the formidable challenges facing the stabilization of the war-torn nation, according to a Friday statement from his spokesperson. This comes as rebel leaders in Syria exert their influence following the capture of critical regions.

According to a briefing given in Geneva, Geir Pedersen's spokesperson highlighted that while there have been steps towards interim stabilization, numerous challenges persist, and the situation remains particularly fluid.

This weekend, Pedersen is scheduled to visit Jordan, where he will hold meetings with Arab foreign ministers. His itinerary also includes discussions with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as part of a wider diplomatic effort.

