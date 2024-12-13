Left Menu

Supreme Court Vindicates Former IPS Officer in NDPS Case

The Supreme Court of India quashed proceedings initiated against a former IPS officer under the NDPS Act in Haryana. The court criticized the special judge's predetermined approach, ruling that proceedings should not have been conducted against the officer, as they fell within a magistrate's jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:45 IST
Supreme Court Vindicates Former IPS Officer in NDPS Case
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court has quashed the legal proceedings against a former IPS officer initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Haryana. The apex court found fault with the manner in which the special judge conducted the proceedings, deeming it predetermined.

The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra, and K V Viswanathan, set aside an October 2010 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This decision follows an appeal by the officer challenging a 2008 order from the special judge in Kurukshetra.

Ruling in favor of the appellant, the Supreme Court noted significant procedural lapses, highlighting that the special judge acted beyond his jurisdiction by engaging in matters that should have been handled by a magistrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024