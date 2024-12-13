Supreme Court Vindicates Former IPS Officer in NDPS Case

In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court has quashed the legal proceedings against a former IPS officer initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Haryana. The apex court found fault with the manner in which the special judge conducted the proceedings, deeming it predetermined.

The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra, and K V Viswanathan, set aside an October 2010 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This decision follows an appeal by the officer challenging a 2008 order from the special judge in Kurukshetra.

Ruling in favor of the appellant, the Supreme Court noted significant procedural lapses, highlighting that the special judge acted beyond his jurisdiction by engaging in matters that should have been handled by a magistrate.

