ISKCON Faces Rising Challenges in Bangladesh: Safety Concerns and Political Tensions
ISKCON faces significant challenges in Bangladesh amidst rising attacks on minorities. The organization highlights concerns over the safety of Hindus and urges the interim government to ensure security and governance. Recent political rhetoric from BNP leaders further exacerbates tensions, with calls for resolving issues peacefully and justly.
- Country:
- India
The ISKCON organization is facing increased threats in Bangladesh as recent attacks on minority communities escalate. On Friday, Radharamn Das, ISKCON Kolkata's vice-president, expressed grave concerns about the lack of action addressing the safety of Hindus there.
During a press conference, Das condemned the ongoing violence and criticized some Bangladeshi political leaders for making inflammatory statements, emphasizing the necessity for stability and governance. Such comments only fuel extremist activities, he warned, and urged that focus be shifted to fostering peace and security.
Das also called upon the interim government to uphold its duty to govern effectively and protect all citizens, including minorities. With demonstrations taking place in West Bengal advocating for justice, there's hope that the situation will improve following significant political shifts in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi MPs Urge Implementation of Health Scheme Amid Political Tensions
Blast Shakes Prashant Vihar: Safety Concerns Rise
Blast in Delhi's Rohini Sparks Safety Concerns
Bomb Threats Target Connecticut Lawmakers Amid Political Tensions
Blast Highlights Delhi's Law and Order Breakdown Amid Political Tensions