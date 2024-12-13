Left Menu

ISKCON Faces Rising Challenges in Bangladesh: Safety Concerns and Political Tensions

ISKCON faces significant challenges in Bangladesh amidst rising attacks on minorities. The organization highlights concerns over the safety of Hindus and urges the interim government to ensure security and governance. Recent political rhetoric from BNP leaders further exacerbates tensions, with calls for resolving issues peacefully and justly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:48 IST
ISKCON Faces Rising Challenges in Bangladesh: Safety Concerns and Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ISKCON organization is facing increased threats in Bangladesh as recent attacks on minority communities escalate. On Friday, Radharamn Das, ISKCON Kolkata's vice-president, expressed grave concerns about the lack of action addressing the safety of Hindus there.

During a press conference, Das condemned the ongoing violence and criticized some Bangladeshi political leaders for making inflammatory statements, emphasizing the necessity for stability and governance. Such comments only fuel extremist activities, he warned, and urged that focus be shifted to fostering peace and security.

Das also called upon the interim government to uphold its duty to govern effectively and protect all citizens, including minorities. With demonstrations taking place in West Bengal advocating for justice, there's hope that the situation will improve following significant political shifts in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024