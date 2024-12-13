ISKCON Faces Rising Challenges in Bangladesh: Safety Concerns and Political Tensions

The ISKCON organization is facing increased threats in Bangladesh as recent attacks on minority communities escalate. On Friday, Radharamn Das, ISKCON Kolkata's vice-president, expressed grave concerns about the lack of action addressing the safety of Hindus there.

During a press conference, Das condemned the ongoing violence and criticized some Bangladeshi political leaders for making inflammatory statements, emphasizing the necessity for stability and governance. Such comments only fuel extremist activities, he warned, and urged that focus be shifted to fostering peace and security.

Das also called upon the interim government to uphold its duty to govern effectively and protect all citizens, including minorities. With demonstrations taking place in West Bengal advocating for justice, there's hope that the situation will improve following significant political shifts in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)