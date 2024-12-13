Left Menu

Crime Branch Busts Major Fraud Network in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu Crime Branch has arrested ten individuals, including a notorious property dealer, accused of fraud, forgery, and cheating. These arrests stem from seven FIRs filed from 2013 to 2024. Multiple raids were conducted across Jammu, Ramban, Samba, and Budgam districts to apprehend those involved.

In a sweeping crackdown, the Jammu wing of the Crime Branch arrested ten individuals accused of fraud, forgery, and cheating, an official stated on Friday.

The arrests, involving several districts in Jammu and Kashmir, are linked to seven First Information Reports (FIRs) registered between 2013 and 2024, according to Benam Tosh, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu.

Teams from the Crime Branch executed a series of raids in areas such as Jammu, Ramban, Samba, and Budgam, securing the capture of key figures including well-known property dealer Anil Chopra and others accused in these criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

