Bangladesh Minorities Under Siege: A Global Call to Action

The Centre for Democracy, Pluralism and Human Rights (CDPHR) released a report highlighting the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh following political upheaval. It documents incidents of attacks and outlines recommendations for international action to safeguard minority rights. The report underscores potential security implications for India due to rising radicalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Centre for Democracy, Pluralism and Human Rights (CDPHR) has launched a critical report detailing the precarious situation of minorities in Bangladesh after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Entitled 'Bangladesh Minorities Under Siege: A Wake-Up Call for the International Community,' the report sheds light on the surge of violence against Hindu communities amidst the political transition. The findings indicate 2,010 incidents of violence occurring by August 20, including temple desecrations and familial assaults.

The report explores the broader geopolitical stakes, warning of security risks for India due to escalating radicalism. It calls for decisive international measures, recommending a UN-backed probe, peacekeeping forces, and targeted sanctions. The interim government of Bangladesh is urged to reaffirm secularism and minority protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

