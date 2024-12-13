Justice Delivered: Swift Convictions Amidst Bungled Investigation in West Bengal

In a significant development highlighting the efficiency of West Bengal's justice system, the police have successfully secured capital punishment for convicts in two separate rape-murder cases this week. This comes as a stark contrast to an ongoing CBI investigation that has left key suspects walking free due to procedural delays.

While the state police wrapped up both the Farakka and Kultali cases with swift convictions, including a death penalty, frustration mounts over the CBI's inability to file a timely chargesheet in the RG Kar hospital case, leading to bail for two suspects. The failure raises questions about the agency's grounds for prolonged detainment.

The stark differences in case outcomes have fueled public anger, with many expressing disappointment in the CBI's perceived sluggishness. Victims' families and medical professionals alike voice their discontent, demanding accountability and justice amidst a backdrop of protests and calls for harsher legal deterrents.

(With inputs from agencies.)