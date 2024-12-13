Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Fatal Stabbing

A 31-year-old man, Akash Kumar Pawar, received a life sentence for stabbing 20-year-old Prachi Vikas Zade to death in 2018. The crime occurred on Ghodbunder Road, Thane, after Zade rejected Pawar's advances. The verdict, delivered by Principal District Judge SB Agarwal, underscores the gravity of violent reprisals to rejection.

In a landmark verdict, a Thane court sentenced Akash Kumar Pawar to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of 20-year-old Prachi Vikas Zade. Pawar, now 31, was found guilty of fatally stabbing Zade near the Regional Transport Office on Ghodbunder Road.

The brutal incident occurred after Zade, a college student, rejected Pawar's persistent romantic advances. The case, which captured public attention, was rigorously prosecuted, with Public Prosecutor AP Ladwanjari presenting evidence from 21 witnesses and CCTV footage.

On Thursday, Principal District Judge SB Agarwal not only handed Pawar a life sentence but also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine, adding that failure to pay would result in an additional year of imprisonment. Lawyer Dharmyan Singh Bisht stressed the ruling's significance in addressing societal issues of unrequited love, urging healthier approaches to managing rejection.

