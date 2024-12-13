Crackdown on Terror: 341 Militants Eliminated in Major Operations Across Pakistan

In a grave revelation, security agencies reported the elimination of 341 terrorists across Pakistan within the first ten months of this year, a shocking testament to the ongoing struggle against terrorism. This information was disclosed in Parliament on Friday, as officials outlined the country's counter-terrorism efforts.

The Interior Ministry revealed an unsettling statistic: at least 1,566 terrorist incidents occurred, predominantly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, resulting in 924 deaths. Tragically, law enforcement officers bore the brunt with 573 deaths. New anti-terrorism strategies and the proscription of additional groups found priority in recent governmental declarations.

Alarmingly, the Taliban's ascension has intensified regional turmoil, facilitating transnational terrorist threats. Pakistan, however, remains steadfast, striving to protect key projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from extremist blows. Continual operations signify the government's resolve to dismantle terrorist networks posing severe challenges to national and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)