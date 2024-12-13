Left Menu

Sanctions and Skirmishes: The Ongoing Saga of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a rebel group formerly associated with al Qaeda, has been under U.N. sanctions since 2014. The sanctions include asset freezes, arms embargoes, and travel bans on leaders like Abu Mohammed al-Golani. Despite being a complicating factor, the sanctions allow communication with HTS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:46 IST
Sanctions and Skirmishes: The Ongoing Saga of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Syrian rebel group instrumental in opposing President Bashar al-Assad, has been ensnared by United Nations sanctions for years. The U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, calls the sanctions a 'complicating factor for all of us.'

Previously known as the Nusra Front, and once the official al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, HTS has been on the U.N. Security Council al Qaeda and Islamic State sanctions list since May 2014. This includes a global asset freeze and arms embargo. Its leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has been sanctioned since July 2013. Despite ongoing sanctions, there have been no talks about lifting restrictions on HTS.

The rationale for these sanctions stems from HTS's association with al Qaeda. The organization's history of funding and planning terrorist activities prompted its inclusion on the list. While exempted communication channels exist, the group remains under tight restrictions impacting its operations amidst the ongoing Syrian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024