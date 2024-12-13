Bar Brawl in Pune: Rehab Resentment Sparks Gunfire

An incident of gun violence erupted in Pune after an alcoholic, angered over his wife's decision to send him to a de-addiction center, retaliated violently. The confrontation, occurring on Thursday night, resulted in the arrest of three individuals, including a local bar owner.

According to the Wagholi police, the accused, Sandip Hargude, had a history of rehab visits without significant improvement. On the night of the incident, as he drank with a friend at a bar owned by Vishal Kolte, his wife called for intervention from a nearby de-addiction center. The trouble began when the center's ambulance arrived around 8:45 PM to collect Hargude.

The bar owner, Kolte, allegedly fired shots at the center's staff, though the bullets struck the ground. Hargude, his friend Amol Hargude, and Kolte then resorted to pelting the ambulance with stones, leading to further chaos before the personnel fled to contact police. The trio now faces charges under the Bharatiy Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)