Left Menu

Bar Brawl in Pune: Rehab Resentment Sparks Gunfire

In Pune, an alcoholic's anger over his wife's decision to send him to rehab led to an attack on de-addiction center staffers. The incident involved gunfire and vandalism, with the bar owner opening fire. Three individuals were arrested under various legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:19 IST
Bar Brawl in Pune: Rehab Resentment Sparks Gunfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An incident of gun violence erupted in Pune after an alcoholic, angered over his wife's decision to send him to a de-addiction center, retaliated violently. The confrontation, occurring on Thursday night, resulted in the arrest of three individuals, including a local bar owner.

According to the Wagholi police, the accused, Sandip Hargude, had a history of rehab visits without significant improvement. On the night of the incident, as he drank with a friend at a bar owned by Vishal Kolte, his wife called for intervention from a nearby de-addiction center. The trouble began when the center's ambulance arrived around 8:45 PM to collect Hargude.

The bar owner, Kolte, allegedly fired shots at the center's staff, though the bullets struck the ground. Hargude, his friend Amol Hargude, and Kolte then resorted to pelting the ambulance with stones, leading to further chaos before the personnel fled to contact police. The trio now faces charges under the Bharatiy Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024