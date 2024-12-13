Gold Smuggling Racket Busted: Gold Concealed in DJ Lights

In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended two individuals for their involvement in a sophisticated smuggling racket involving 12 kilograms of gold, valued at Rs 9.6 crore, concealed within DJ lights.

The arrests were made following a tip-off received by the DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit, indicating that gold would be smuggled via the air cargo complex. Upon investigation, officials uncovered 3 kilograms of gold hidden in DJ lights, leading to the discovery of a total of 12 kilograms.

The operation revealed 68 DJ lights containing specially designed cavities for smuggling purposes. Authorities suspect the accused have previously smuggled substantial amounts of gold, and an investigation into the wider smuggling network is currently underway.

