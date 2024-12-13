Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Racket Busted: Gold Concealed in DJ Lights

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested two individuals for concealing 12 kilograms of gold worth Rs 9.6 crore in 'DJ lights'. Acting on a tip-off, DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit discovered gold smuggled through air cargo. A total of 68 lights were found with cavities for smuggling.

Updated: 13-12-2024 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended two individuals for their involvement in a sophisticated smuggling racket involving 12 kilograms of gold, valued at Rs 9.6 crore, concealed within DJ lights.

The arrests were made following a tip-off received by the DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit, indicating that gold would be smuggled via the air cargo complex. Upon investigation, officials uncovered 3 kilograms of gold hidden in DJ lights, leading to the discovery of a total of 12 kilograms.

The operation revealed 68 DJ lights containing specially designed cavities for smuggling purposes. Authorities suspect the accused have previously smuggled substantial amounts of gold, and an investigation into the wider smuggling network is currently underway.

