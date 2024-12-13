Elon Musk vs. SEC: The Twitter Acquisition Saga Continues

Elon Musk is back in the spotlight as the Securities and Exchange Commission probes his acquisition of Twitter shares in 2022. Allegations suggest Musk failed to properly disclose his stock purchases, raising questions about transparency and investor fairness.

In a message shared on platform X, Musk's legal representative, Alex Spiro, described the SEC's demands as a 'misguided scheme' and revealed that the commission has also reopened investigations into Neuralink, Musk's brain-computer interface venture. The SEC typically keeps such investigations confidential.

Ongoing disputes between Musk and the SEC date back to 2018, when both Musk and Tesla incurred fines over misleading tweets regarding Tesla's future. As tensions persist, the SEC is set to see new leadership under cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins.

(With inputs from agencies.)