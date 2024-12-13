Left Menu

Qatar's Diplomatic Step Forward: Reopening Ties with Syria

Qatar is set to send its first official delegation to Damascus to discuss reopening its embassy and boosting humanitarian aid to Syria. Contrary to reports, Qatar's intelligence chief did not visit on Thursday, according to a Qatari official.

  • Qatar

Qatar is making a significant diplomatic move by sending its first official delegation to Damascus this Sunday. The purpose of the visit is to engage Syria's interim government in talks concerning the reopening of Qatar's embassy and finding ways to enhance humanitarian aid delivery, as confirmed by a Qatari official to Reuters.

Conflicting reports had emerged earlier from Syria's information ministry, suggesting that Qatar's intelligence chief had already made a visit on Thursday. However, the Qatari official refuted these claims, clarifying the actual schedule of diplomatic engagement to take place.

This development marks a pivotal moment in Qatar-Syria relations, potentially paving the way for renewed diplomatic ties and increased humanitarian support in a region still grappling with the effects of prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

