Myanmar Junta Leader Seeks Diplomatic Ties Amid Earthquake Crisis

Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, took the opportunity during the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok to engage in diplomatic discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Thai premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The meetings, occurring in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Myanmar, centered on recovery efforts and the ongoing civil conflict.

Despite facing global ostracization following the 2021 coup, Min Aung Hlaing discussed disaster prevention, recovery strategies, and the call for sustainable ceasefire with regional leaders. Indian PM Modi emphasized the need for permanent ceasefire and credible elections, pointing towards a political resolution as the only way forward.

The humanitarian crisis, fueled by the earthquake, continues to exacerbate Myanmar's existing struggles due to civil war, with logistical challenges impeding relief operations. The international community, including the UN and neighboring countries, is stepping up efforts to aid recovery and address potential disease outbreaks amid extreme weather conditions.

