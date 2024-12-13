Punjab Busts ISI-backed Terror Module Involving Babbar Khalsa
Punjab Police have dismantled a terror module supported by Pakistan's ISI and orchestrated by Babbar Khalsa International operatives. Key figures include Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh. Arrested suspects, Jashandeep Singh and a juvenile, confessed to planting an IED, with weapons seized. Investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Police successfully dismantled a terror module allegedly supported by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and run by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives, officials reported on Friday.
Key figures in this network, including Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, along with gangster Gurdev Singh, were identified as orchestrating terror acts alongside local recruits. Among the apprehended suspects are Jashandeep Singh, alias Danny, and a 17-year-old juvenile, arrested following intelligence inputs.
During interrogation, the duo confessed to planting an IED near a police station. Police have recovered grenades, a pistol, and other equipment from the suspects. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the broader network and secure further arrests.
(With inputs from agencies.)