Punjab Busts ISI-backed Terror Module Involving Babbar Khalsa

Punjab Police have dismantled a terror module supported by Pakistan's ISI and orchestrated by Babbar Khalsa International operatives. Key figures include Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh. Arrested suspects, Jashandeep Singh and a juvenile, confessed to planting an IED, with weapons seized. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:58 IST
Punjab Busts ISI-backed Terror Module Involving Babbar Khalsa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police successfully dismantled a terror module allegedly supported by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and run by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives, officials reported on Friday.

Key figures in this network, including Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, along with gangster Gurdev Singh, were identified as orchestrating terror acts alongside local recruits. Among the apprehended suspects are Jashandeep Singh, alias Danny, and a 17-year-old juvenile, arrested following intelligence inputs.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to planting an IED near a police station. Police have recovered grenades, a pistol, and other equipment from the suspects. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the broader network and secure further arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia's Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

