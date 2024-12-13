Lifetime Verdict: Justice Served in 2020 Murder Case
Four accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Gagan Geet Kaur. The case from 2020 involved a murder over a dispute. Along with life sentences, each convict received a fine of Rs 10,000. The police provided substantial evidence leading to the convictions.
In a significant ruling, Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr. Gagan Geet Kaur sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in a 2020 murder dispute. Judicial authorities confirmed the sentencing on Friday.
Alongside the life sentences, the court also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict. 'The verdict was based on the solid chargesheet and ample evidence presented by Gurugram Police,' a police spokesperson conveyed.
The accused, Devender from Bheem Nagar, Gurugram, Vijay Rawat and Sanjay Rawat from Parvatiya colony, Faridabad, and Basant from Uttarakhand, were apprehended and placed in judicial custody after the investigation documented their involvement in the crime.
