Starmer Urges Caution in Post-Assad Syria Transition
British PM Keir Starmer emphasized the need for cautious planning in Syria's transition post-Assad while advocating G7 leaders to respect Syria's sovereignty. He also highlighted the need for increased military support for Ukraine amidst ongoing Russian aggression.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of cautious planning for Syria's future following the anticipated end of Bashar al-Assad's regime, advocating for a governance model that is credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian.
During a Group of Seven (G7) leaders' conference call, Starmer underlined the need to uphold Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty in the forthcoming transition period. Starmer's stance echoes a recent G7 statement, emphasizing the global community's unified approach to respect Syria's national integrity.
Furthermore, Starmer shifted focus to Ukraine, urging the G7 to enhance military support against Russia's ongoing invasion and implement stricter sanctions on Moscow, stressing that bolstering Ukraine's defenses is crucial given Russia's persistent aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G7 and EU Criticize China's Human Rights and Maritime Actions
Starmer's Economic Pledge: A Quest for Growth in the G7
Virtual summit of G7 leaders likely by mid-Dec, Japan official says
Global Support for Ukraine: G7's Financial Backbone
Biden Joins G7 Virtual Gathering: Major Economic Talks on the Horizon