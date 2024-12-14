Starmer Urges Caution in Post-Assad Syria Transition

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of cautious planning for Syria's future following the anticipated end of Bashar al-Assad's regime, advocating for a governance model that is credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian.

During a Group of Seven (G7) leaders' conference call, Starmer underlined the need to uphold Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty in the forthcoming transition period. Starmer's stance echoes a recent G7 statement, emphasizing the global community's unified approach to respect Syria's national integrity.

Furthermore, Starmer shifted focus to Ukraine, urging the G7 to enhance military support against Russia's ongoing invasion and implement stricter sanctions on Moscow, stressing that bolstering Ukraine's defenses is crucial given Russia's persistent aggression.

