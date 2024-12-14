Crackdown on Child Labour: 5 Rescued, Two Arrested in Palghar

In a significant operation, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have rescued five child labourers from different hotels. The raids, carried out by the anti-human trafficking unit alongside labour officials, resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

The offenders, identified as Moin Mobin Khan and Faizal Khan Abutalha Muslim Khan, were apprehended for employing minors in life-threatening and strenuous tasks. The children, aged between 13 to 17 years, were found in precarious conditions.

Authorities have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. This highlights ongoing efforts to curb illegal child labour practices in the region.

