Controversial Suicide Note Sparks Political Battle in Madhya Pradesh

A suicide note recovered after the deaths of a businessman and his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district has sparked a political controversy between Congress and the ruling BJP.

The note, which surfaced on social media, accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and BJP leaders of harassment. Businessman Manoj Parmar named Rahul Gandhi and urged Congress not to leave his children alone.

While Congress claims Parmar's family faced political harassment, BJP denies the allegations, calling it a politically motivated attack. The police investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)