Controversial Suicide Note Sparks Political Battle in Madhya Pradesh
The suicide of a businessman and his wife in Madhya Pradesh has ignited a political confrontation between Congress and the BJP. A purported suicide note accused the Enforcement Directorate and BJP leaders of harassment, leading to allegations of political persecution and demands for an investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:23 IST
A suicide note recovered after the deaths of a businessman and his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district has sparked a political controversy between Congress and the ruling BJP.
The note, which surfaced on social media, accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and BJP leaders of harassment. Businessman Manoj Parmar named Rahul Gandhi and urged Congress not to leave his children alone.
While Congress claims Parmar's family faced political harassment, BJP denies the allegations, calling it a politically motivated attack. The police investigation continues.
