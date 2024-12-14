Left Menu

Tackling Encroachments & Power Theft Near Shahi Jama Masjid: A District's Bold Move

Following violence linked to a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, a campaign has been launched in Uttar Pradesh to tackle encroachments and power theft. Authorities are removing illegal connections and clearing encroachments, with a target to make Sambhal 100% free from electricity theft, revitalizing the area.

In the wake of violence surrounding a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have commenced a robust campaign against encroachments and power theft in the region. The initiative aims at reinstating order and ensuring legal compliance around the historical monument.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya indicated that existing encroachments and illicit power connections are under scrutiny. This follows the November 24 altercation that resulted in four fatalities and several injuries as police clashed with protesters. Claims of police gunfire have been refuted by officials.

Efforts include the removal of encroachments across the district and identifying illegal electricity connections. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi emphasized legal actions against those engaged in unlawful acts, with a goal of a theft-free Sambhal. Cases linked to illegal electricity consumption are under review.

