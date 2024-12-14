Tackling Encroachments & Power Theft Near Shahi Jama Masjid: A District's Bold Move

In the wake of violence surrounding a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have commenced a robust campaign against encroachments and power theft in the region. The initiative aims at reinstating order and ensuring legal compliance around the historical monument.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya indicated that existing encroachments and illicit power connections are under scrutiny. This follows the November 24 altercation that resulted in four fatalities and several injuries as police clashed with protesters. Claims of police gunfire have been refuted by officials.

Efforts include the removal of encroachments across the district and identifying illegal electricity connections. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi emphasized legal actions against those engaged in unlawful acts, with a goal of a theft-free Sambhal. Cases linked to illegal electricity consumption are under review.

