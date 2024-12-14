Protesting Farmers Clash With Haryana Police at Shambhu Border
Haryana security forces used tear gas and water cannons to stop protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, preventing them from marching to Delhi. The farmers, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, demand a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price and other measures. Several farmers sustained injuries during the clash.
Haryana security personnel discharged tear gas and deployed water cannons to thwart protesting farmers at the Shambhu border point on Saturday, as they attempted to march towards Delhi.
The confrontation occurred after a group of 101 farmers resumed their protest from the Punjab-Haryana border, reaching the heavily guarded barricades. Several farmers sustained injuries during the altercation and received medical attention at a nearby hospital.
Despite efforts by Ambala officials to negotiate, the farmers remain resolute in their demands for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price and continued pressing for talks with the Centre. This incident marks the third such attempt, underscoring the escalating tension between farmers and authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
