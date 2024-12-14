Left Menu

Protesting Farmers Clash With Haryana Police at Shambhu Border

Haryana security forces used tear gas and water cannons to stop protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, preventing them from marching to Delhi. The farmers, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, demand a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price and other measures. Several farmers sustained injuries during the clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:23 IST
Protesting Farmers Clash With Haryana Police at Shambhu Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana security personnel discharged tear gas and deployed water cannons to thwart protesting farmers at the Shambhu border point on Saturday, as they attempted to march towards Delhi.

The confrontation occurred after a group of 101 farmers resumed their protest from the Punjab-Haryana border, reaching the heavily guarded barricades. Several farmers sustained injuries during the altercation and received medical attention at a nearby hospital.

Despite efforts by Ambala officials to negotiate, the farmers remain resolute in their demands for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price and continued pressing for talks with the Centre. This incident marks the third such attempt, underscoring the escalating tension between farmers and authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024