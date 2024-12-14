Left Menu

Protests Erupt as CBI Fails in Doctor's Murder Case

Protests ensued after two key suspects in a doctor's rape and murder case were bailed, sparking allegations of CBI's inefficacy. The Congress and Left parties accused the ruling TMC and BJP-led Centre of collusion. Bail was granted when CBI failed to charge the suspects within 90 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:02 IST
Protests Erupt as CBI Fails in Doctor's Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted across Kolkata as two primary suspects in the rape and murder case of a doctor at RG Kar hospital were granted bail. Demonstrators, including members of the Left parties and Congress, accused the CBI of failing to ensure justice, alleging inefficiency in handling the case.

Accusations flew as protesters claimed a tacit understanding between West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP-led Centre. The Congress organized a procession from Rabindra Sadan to the CBI's office at Nizam Palace, criticizing the central agency for not framing charges against the accused.

Tensions heightened when police prevented Congress activists from entering Nizam Palace, leading to a scuffle. Additional protests were led by the SUCI and SFI in different parts of Kolkata. The suspects were bailed out after the CBI didn't file a charge sheet within the mandatory 90 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024