Protests Erupt as CBI Fails in Doctor's Murder Case
Protests ensued after two key suspects in a doctor's rape and murder case were bailed, sparking allegations of CBI's inefficacy. The Congress and Left parties accused the ruling TMC and BJP-led Centre of collusion. Bail was granted when CBI failed to charge the suspects within 90 days.
Protests erupted across Kolkata as two primary suspects in the rape and murder case of a doctor at RG Kar hospital were granted bail. Demonstrators, including members of the Left parties and Congress, accused the CBI of failing to ensure justice, alleging inefficiency in handling the case.
Accusations flew as protesters claimed a tacit understanding between West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP-led Centre. The Congress organized a procession from Rabindra Sadan to the CBI's office at Nizam Palace, criticizing the central agency for not framing charges against the accused.
Tensions heightened when police prevented Congress activists from entering Nizam Palace, leading to a scuffle. Additional protests were led by the SUCI and SFI in different parts of Kolkata. The suspects were bailed out after the CBI didn't file a charge sheet within the mandatory 90 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
