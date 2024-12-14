Left Menu

Major Crackdown on Illegal Liquor: 84 Units Busted in Ganjam

In Odisha's Ganjam district, police dismantled 84 illegal liquor production units and seized approximately 3,500 litres of illicit country-made liquor. Raids across seven villages resulted in 20 arrests and the destruction of significant quantities of raw materials and equipment used for liquor production.

In a significant operation against illegal liquor, police dismantled 84 manufacturing units and seized around 3,500 litres of country-made liquor in Ganjam district, Odisha. The police executed coordinated raids on Friday across seven villages under the jurisdiction of Khallikote police station, revealed the Superintendent of Police, Suvendu Kumar Patra.

SP Patra led the operation across villages including Gundripalli, Marei Nuagon, and Nuapalli, where they apprehended about 20 people, comprising 12 women, allegedly linked to the illicit production. Authorities confiscated substantial raw materials and equipment, including 2 lakh litres of mahua pocha, aluminium pots, and storage drums.

Beyond liquor materials, police also seized two country-made guns, four crowbars, and motorcycles. The estimated value of seized and destroyed items could exceed Rs 10 lakh. SP Patra stated, "We were informed of the illegal operations prevalent in the area and accordingly launched raids in all targeted villages."

