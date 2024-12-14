Farmers' Brave March: A Call for Dialogue and Justice

In a renewed show of defiance, farmers attempting to march towards Delhi were met with resistance from Haryana security personnel who used teargas and water cannons at the Shambhu border. The protestors, part of a continuous struggle for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) among other demands, were adamant in advancing their cause.

Leading the protests were members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Despite negotiations with Ambala's law enforcement officials, the farmers were persistent. Officials emphasized the need for permission to protest in Delhi and encouraged peaceful demonstrations, referencing a Supreme Court order to maintain status quo at the Shambhu border.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continued his fast unto death at Khanauri, underscoring the farmers' resolute stance. Calls for dialogue with the Centre persisted as protestors vowed peaceful mobilization. The sustained push seeks not only MSP assurances but also debt waivers and compensation for past grievances.

