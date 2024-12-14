Left Menu

Farmers' Brave March: A Call for Dialogue and Justice

Farmers clashed with security forces at the Shambhu border as they marched to Delhi, demanding a legal guarantee of MSP and other issues. Despite being stopped, the farmers, under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, emphasized peaceful protest. Authorities urged dialogue while advising peaceful demonstrations as the matter is under judicial review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:01 IST
Farmers' Brave March: A Call for Dialogue and Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed show of defiance, farmers attempting to march towards Delhi were met with resistance from Haryana security personnel who used teargas and water cannons at the Shambhu border. The protestors, part of a continuous struggle for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) among other demands, were adamant in advancing their cause.

Leading the protests were members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Despite negotiations with Ambala's law enforcement officials, the farmers were persistent. Officials emphasized the need for permission to protest in Delhi and encouraged peaceful demonstrations, referencing a Supreme Court order to maintain status quo at the Shambhu border.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continued his fast unto death at Khanauri, underscoring the farmers' resolute stance. Calls for dialogue with the Centre persisted as protestors vowed peaceful mobilization. The sustained push seeks not only MSP assurances but also debt waivers and compensation for past grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024