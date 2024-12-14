Left Menu

Farmers' March to Delhi Suspended Amid Clashes

Protesting farmers halted their march to Delhi after clashes with Haryana security. Tear gas and rubber bullets were allegedly used, injuring several. The farmers demand a legal MSP guarantee and other reforms. Further action will be decided after a meeting, as tensions persist along the Punjab-Haryana border.

14-12-2024
Farmers' March to Delhi Suspended Amid Clashes
Protests took a turbulent turn on Saturday as farmers marching to Delhi suspended their plans following confrontations with Haryana security personnel near the Punjab border. Injuries were reported due to tear gas shelling, while farmers alleged the use of rubber bullets and chemical-laden water by the authorities.

Despite these setbacks, farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Manjit Singh Rai, announced the temporary halt of their 'jatha' and vowed to assess the situation in a meeting to determine future actions. The farmers, under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, continue to press for various demands from the central government.

The protestors demand a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), debt waivers, pensions, and other relief measures. The protest at the Shambhu border came in the wake of a broader call for urgent dialogue with the government, highlighting the growing discontent among farmers since their initial march attempts in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

