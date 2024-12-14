Empowerment and Progress: Jharkhand's New Initiatives
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced significant programs to enhance societal strength and women's empowerment. The state increased financial support for women under the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana.' Several development projects were inaugurated, and a commitment to prioritize local governance and resource management was reaffirmed.
In a significant move, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren outlined plans to strengthen social structures, with a focus on empowering women in the state.
At an event in Sahibganj, Soren highlighted the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana,' which elevated women's monthly financial aid from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, making Jharkhand a pioneer in women's financial empowerment.
Soren also laid the foundation for 331 projects worth Rs 350 crore, distributing benefits of Rs 187 crore across governmental schemes, signaling a push for development and a commitment to a government that prioritizes local needs.
