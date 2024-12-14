Tragic Wedding: Eight-Year-Old's Life Lost in Celebratory Firing

An eight-year-old boy tragically lost his life during a wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, where celebratory gunshots were fired, police reported on Saturday.

The tragic event unfolded in Garouna village on December 9. Abhinandan, known as Kanha, was attending the event with friends when he was struck by a stray bullet amid the celebratory gunfire, police disclosed.

Following his demise at a medical facility, an FIR was lodged by the boy's mother, Maya Devi. Authorities are in pursuit of the individuals behind the reckless firing, according to Superintendent Sankalp Sharma.

