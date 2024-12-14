Left Menu

Tragic Wedding: Eight-Year-Old's Life Lost in Celebratory Firing

An eight-year-old boy named Abhinandan died after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria. The incident occurred while he was watching fireworks. His family has filed a complaint, and police are investigating to identify those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy tragically lost his life during a wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, where celebratory gunshots were fired, police reported on Saturday.

The tragic event unfolded in Garouna village on December 9. Abhinandan, known as Kanha, was attending the event with friends when he was struck by a stray bullet amid the celebratory gunfire, police disclosed.

Following his demise at a medical facility, an FIR was lodged by the boy's mother, Maya Devi. Authorities are in pursuit of the individuals behind the reckless firing, according to Superintendent Sankalp Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

