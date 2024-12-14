Left Menu

Opposition Accuses BJP: Safeguarding India's Constitutional Core

During a debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, opposition MPs criticized the BJP for actions perceived as undermining constitutional values. They highlighted the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and rising economic disparities. Concerns were also raised about threats to India's secular fabric and democratic foundations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:53 IST
Opposition Accuses BJP: Safeguarding India's Constitutional Core
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated parliamentary debate marking 75 years since the adoption of India's Constitution, opposition MPs leveled criticism at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for actions they say undermine the country's constitutional principles.

National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmad slammed the BJP for dividing Jammu and Kashmir into union territories, contrasting this with past Congress actions like the Emergency. He questioned why the BJP hasn't addressed their controversial measures.

Additional voices, including CPI (ML) Liberation's MP Raja Ram Singh, spoke out against economic inequality and perceived threats to India's secularism, accusing the BJP of fostering communal tensions and economic disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024