Opposition Accuses BJP: Safeguarding India's Constitutional Core
During a debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, opposition MPs criticized the BJP for actions perceived as undermining constitutional values. They highlighted the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and rising economic disparities. Concerns were also raised about threats to India's secular fabric and democratic foundations.
In a heated parliamentary debate marking 75 years since the adoption of India's Constitution, opposition MPs leveled criticism at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for actions they say undermine the country's constitutional principles.
National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmad slammed the BJP for dividing Jammu and Kashmir into union territories, contrasting this with past Congress actions like the Emergency. He questioned why the BJP hasn't addressed their controversial measures.
Additional voices, including CPI (ML) Liberation's MP Raja Ram Singh, spoke out against economic inequality and perceived threats to India's secularism, accusing the BJP of fostering communal tensions and economic disparities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
