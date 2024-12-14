Opposition Accuses BJP: Safeguarding India's Constitutional Core

In a heated parliamentary debate marking 75 years since the adoption of India's Constitution, opposition MPs leveled criticism at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for actions they say undermine the country's constitutional principles.

National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmad slammed the BJP for dividing Jammu and Kashmir into union territories, contrasting this with past Congress actions like the Emergency. He questioned why the BJP hasn't addressed their controversial measures.

Additional voices, including CPI (ML) Liberation's MP Raja Ram Singh, spoke out against economic inequality and perceived threats to India's secularism, accusing the BJP of fostering communal tensions and economic disparities.

