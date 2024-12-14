Modi Criticizes Congress for Constitutional Violations on Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for repeated Constitutional violations while highlighting his government's contributions to national unity and strength. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Modi accused past Congress governments, particularly the Nehru-Gandhi family, of actions that damaged the country's democratic fabric. He emphasized his commitment to Constitutional values.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a session in Lok Sabha, strongly criticized the Congress for its alleged repeated violations of the Indian Constitution. Modi emphasized his government's role in strengthening India's unity and integrity, aligning with Constitutional values since they assumed office in 2014.
Targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family, Modi accused them of damaging the nation's democratic framework and propagating disunity while they were in power. He specifically referenced amendments and policies enacted during the tenures of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.
Highlighting his lifelong dedication to the Constitution, Modi cited symbolic gestures and policy decisions, such as the repeal of Article 370 and the introduction of GST, as efforts to unify the nation. He commended the country's consistent journey toward becoming a developed democracy by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Congress
- Constitution
- India
- Nehru-Gandhi
- democracy
- unity
- Article 370
- GST
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Historic Hospital Hangs in the Balance: Community Awaits Decision
Lack of unity, statements against each other hurting us in polls, need strict discipline on this: Kharge at Congress Working Committee meet.
Congress Chiefs Rally Cry: Unity Amid Electoral Setbacks
Modi Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy
A Community in Limbo: Navigating Post-Conflict Uncertainty in Kibbutz Malkiya