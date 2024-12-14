Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Congress for Constitutional Violations on Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for repeated Constitutional violations while highlighting his government's contributions to national unity and strength. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Modi accused past Congress governments, particularly the Nehru-Gandhi family, of actions that damaged the country's democratic fabric. He emphasized his commitment to Constitutional values.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a session in Lok Sabha, strongly criticized the Congress for its alleged repeated violations of the Indian Constitution. Modi emphasized his government's role in strengthening India's unity and integrity, aligning with Constitutional values since they assumed office in 2014.

Targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family, Modi accused them of damaging the nation's democratic framework and propagating disunity while they were in power. He specifically referenced amendments and policies enacted during the tenures of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

Highlighting his lifelong dedication to the Constitution, Modi cited symbolic gestures and policy decisions, such as the repeal of Article 370 and the introduction of GST, as efforts to unify the nation. He commended the country's consistent journey toward becoming a developed democracy by 2047.

