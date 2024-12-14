Left Menu

Latur Village Demands Action

Villagers in Latur, Maharashtra, threaten protest over lack of basic amenities. They demand improved roads, drinking water, and drainage from local authorities. A memorandum has been submitted to the Zilla Parishad's chief executive. A protest is planned if issues remain unresolved.

In Latur district's Kashilingeshwar Nagar, residents are gearing up for a protest amidst mounting frustration over unmet infrastructural needs. The call to action comes as local authorities have yet to address their memorandum demanding better roads, potable water, and an improved drainage system.

The villagers reiterated their demands by presenting a formal document outlining their needs to the Zilla Parishad's chief executive officer. They emphasized the urgency of these improvements, citing the adverse impact on daily life caused by the lack of essential services.

Failure to meet their demands will result in a direct protest in front of the gram panchayat office next week, the residents warn, pushing local governance to take immediate corrective measures.

