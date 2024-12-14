Tragedy at the Feast: Waiter Shot Over Service Delay
A waiter named Mubarak was shot dead at a wedding in Sainik Colony due to a service delay. The altercation, involving two men, Mohit and Monu, escalated to violence. Both suspects were arrested within hours and are being interrogated by police for further investigation.
A tragic event unfolded at a wedding in Sainik Colony, where a waiter was tragically shot over a delay in service, as confirmed by police on Saturday.
According to a complaint by Imran Khan, the waiter's uncle, his nephew Mubarak, also known as Badshah, worked at the event where he faced harassment from Mohit and his friends over a service delay. The confrontation escalated, leading Mohit to shoot Mubarak in the chest before fleeing the scene.
The police swiftly arrested both Mohit and his accomplice Monu within five hours, uncovering that the duo attended the wedding as friends of Jai Lakhani. Police interrogation continues as they seek further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
