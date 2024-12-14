Bangladesh's Call for Equitable Global Relations

Bangladesh's interim government has expressed its intention to establish strong and equitable international relations, particularly with India. This initiative, grounded in mutual respect and equality, was articulated by Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain during exchange meetings in Raipura and Belabo upazilas of Narsingdi.

Hossain emphasized that Bangladesh's approach is to foster good relations based on mutual interests. The government's commitment extends to fair governance, addressing citizens' concerns, and managing student movements as part of its broader reform agenda aiming for impartial elections.

The Adviser reiterated that once these reforms are in place, political power would subsequently be transferred to elected leaders, marking a significant step towards ensuring democratic governance.

