Bangladesh's Call for Equitable Global Relations

Bangladesh's interim government aims to foster strong, equitable relations with all nations, including India. Adviser Md Touhid Hossain highlighted the government's commitment to fair governance, addressing public concerns, managing student movements, and reforms ensuring impartial elections, with power eventually transferred to elected leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:12 IST
Bangladesh's interim government has expressed its intention to establish strong and equitable international relations, particularly with India. This initiative, grounded in mutual respect and equality, was articulated by Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain during exchange meetings in Raipura and Belabo upazilas of Narsingdi.

Hossain emphasized that Bangladesh's approach is to foster good relations based on mutual interests. The government's commitment extends to fair governance, addressing citizens' concerns, and managing student movements as part of its broader reform agenda aiming for impartial elections.

The Adviser reiterated that once these reforms are in place, political power would subsequently be transferred to elected leaders, marking a significant step towards ensuring democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

