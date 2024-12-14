Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Harassment in MP Suicide Tragedy

The Congress criticized the BJP following a couple's suicide in Madhya Pradesh, accusing the ruling party and Enforcement Directorate of harassment. The couple, who allegedly supported Congress through their children, left a suicide note addressed to prominent leaders. BJP dismissed the allegations as a political conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:36 IST
The Congress has intensified its criticism of the ruling BJP in the wake of a tragic suicide in Madhya Pradesh, accusing the party and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of harassment. This follows the recovery of a suicide note allegedly left by Manoj Parmar, a businessman, and his wife, Neha.

The couple was found hanging in their home in Ashta town, Sehore district, with the suicide note accusing BJP members and the ED of pressuring them. Congress leaders label the deaths 'state-sponsored murders,' asserting the couple was harassed due to their family's support for the Congress party.

Responding to these allegations, State Minister Prahlad Singh Patel dismissed them as baseless, urging Congress to desist from conspiracy narratives. The ED, meanwhile, maintains its actions were part of an anti-money laundering probe, unrelated to political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

