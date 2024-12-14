Protest Erupts at Indo-Bangla Border Over Minority Attacks

Thousands gathered at the Indo-Bangla border at Petrapole on Saturday to protest alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Protestors voiced outrage against what they see as failures by Bangladesh's interim government.

Led by Ambika Roy, a BJP MLA from West Bengal's Kalyani, the protesters decried the failure of Bangladeshi authorities to protect Hindu properties and religious sites from arson and vandalism, particularly in the capital, Dhaka.

Demonstrators, organized under the 'United Forum of Bengalis in India', called for an end to provocative remarks by Bangladeshi political figures. They insisted that although India seeks peaceful coexistence, its forces are on standby to counter any threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)