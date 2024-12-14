Heist at the Bank Locker: The Temptation That Led to Arrest

A 30-year-old woman, identified as Priya Garg, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments from a Bank of Baroda locker in Ghaziabad, officials reported.

The theft, initially reported on October 25, involved nearly 360 grams of gold and 1 kilogram of silver. It was only two months later that police managed to capture the suspect in Adarsh Nagar colony.

According to DCP Rural NK Tiwari, Garg admitted during interrogation to the theft, which took place at the Modinagar branch when she and her husband inadvertently accessed another's locker. While Garg has been jailed, efforts are underway to locate her absconding husband.

