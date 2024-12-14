Left Menu

Heist at the Bank Locker: The Temptation That Led to Arrest

A 30-year-old woman, Priya Garg, was arrested for stealing gold and silver jewelry from a Bank of Baroda locker in Ghaziabad. The theft occurred when Garg, who had a locker nearby, and her husband discovered the unlocked locker. Police recovered gold and silver from her, while her husband remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:01 IST
A 30-year-old woman, identified as Priya Garg, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments from a Bank of Baroda locker in Ghaziabad, officials reported.

The theft, initially reported on October 25, involved nearly 360 grams of gold and 1 kilogram of silver. It was only two months later that police managed to capture the suspect in Adarsh Nagar colony.

According to DCP Rural NK Tiwari, Garg admitted during interrogation to the theft, which took place at the Modinagar branch when she and her husband inadvertently accessed another's locker. While Garg has been jailed, efforts are underway to locate her absconding husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)

