Tragic Airstrike in Central Gaza: Municipal Meeting Targeted
An Israeli airstrike hit a municipal meeting in Gaza, killing at least 10 people, including local officials, a mother and her child. The attack struck a complex in Deir al-Balah during a meeting about receiving vehicles from the UAE. The complex houses Hamas-run facilities and is located near a busy market.
An Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of at least 10 people in Gaza on Saturday, according to Palestinian medical officials. The attack targeted a municipal meeting in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, as officials gathered to discuss incoming vehicle supplies from the United Arab Emirates.
The municipal complex, which includes a building used by the Hamas-run interior ministry, was hit during the meeting. The surrounding area was crowded with a public market, raising the casualty count significantly. Among those killed were a mother with her 5-year-old daughter and Diab al-Garu, the head of the Deir al-Balah municipality.
The strike underscores the ongoing tensions and violence in the region, impacting civilians and officials alike. The incident further complicates efforts for coordinating aid and governance within a volatile setting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
