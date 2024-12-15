Maharashtra Rape Case: Accused Arrested After 8-Month Ordeal

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Bhandara district. Police say the accused, Mayank Kumar Bind, allegedly committed the crime over the past eight months.

The victim, who filed a First Information Report in Bhandara, had the case transferred to the Gopiganj Police Station in Bhadohi for further action. Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan confirmed the arrest and stated that charges have been filed under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Bind reportedly met the teenager through a phone call in April and later took her to Chhattisgarh under false promises of marriage where the crimes took place. The victim underwent medical examination and gave her statement in court as legal procedures continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)