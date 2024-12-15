Left Menu

Tragedy and Heroism at Sea: Greece's Marathon Migrant Rescues

At least five migrants died, and over 200 were rescued in multiple operations south of Crete. The Greek coast guard, aided by various vessels and helicopters, undertook rescue missions amid ongoing operations. Rising migrant arrivals are attributed to Middle Eastern conflicts.

  Greece

At least five migrants have died, with over 200 others rescued in a series of operations south of Crete, the Greek coast guard reported on Saturday.

The operations began late Friday and are ongoing, involving incidents off the island of Gavdos and the southern Peloponnese.

Nearly a dozen vessels, including coast guard ships, merchant ships, and an Italian navy frigate, are part of the rescue efforts, alongside helicopters and the European agency Frontex. Greek officials cite Middle Eastern conflicts as the cause of the migrant influx.

