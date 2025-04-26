Meloni Demands Concrete Russian Commitment to Ukraine Peace
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urges Russia to show tangible commitment to peace in Ukraine, following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Rome. She emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and a concrete peace process commitment from Moscow.
26-04-2025
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for Russia to demonstrate a tangible commitment to peace in Ukraine following her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Rome.
After attending Pope Francis' funeral, Meloni emphasized the critical need for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire.
She also highlighted the necessity for Moscow to actively engage in launching a concrete peace process.
