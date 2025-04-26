Left Menu

Meloni Demands Concrete Russian Commitment to Ukraine Peace

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urges Russia to show tangible commitment to peace in Ukraine, following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Rome. She emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and a concrete peace process commitment from Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:07 IST
Meloni Demands Concrete Russian Commitment to Ukraine Peace
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for Russia to demonstrate a tangible commitment to peace in Ukraine following her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Rome.

After attending Pope Francis' funeral, Meloni emphasized the critical need for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire.

She also highlighted the necessity for Moscow to actively engage in launching a concrete peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025