Mumbai's Road Transformation: A Concrete Promise

Mumbai's road network is set to be fully concretised and pothole-free by April 2027, according to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He announced plans to complete work on 700 km of roads, from which 400 km is already in progress. The project aims to ensure durability and reduce future maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, announced that Mumbai's road network will be fully concretised and made pothole-free by April 2027. The initiative began when Shinde became Chief Minister in 2022, embarking on a mission to concretise 700 km of roads, with 400 km already underway.

During a progress inspection, Shinde committed to having 100 percent of roads concretised between December 2026 and March-April 2027. To prevent frequent excavation, utility ducts are being created alongside roads, which he noted during a briefing ahead of the monsoon season.

Shinde highlighted the use of 'M60' material for 'Ultra Thin White Topping,' ensuring roads last 25-30 years and remain pothole and accident-free. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and other opposition voices have raised concerns over financial irregularities in the road concretisation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

