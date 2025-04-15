Mumbai's Road Transformation: A Concrete Promise

Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, announced that Mumbai's road network will be fully concretised and made pothole-free by April 2027. The initiative began when Shinde became Chief Minister in 2022, embarking on a mission to concretise 700 km of roads, with 400 km already underway.

During a progress inspection, Shinde committed to having 100 percent of roads concretised between December 2026 and March-April 2027. To prevent frequent excavation, utility ducts are being created alongside roads, which he noted during a briefing ahead of the monsoon season.

Shinde highlighted the use of 'M60' material for 'Ultra Thin White Topping,' ensuring roads last 25-30 years and remain pothole and accident-free. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and other opposition voices have raised concerns over financial irregularities in the road concretisation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)