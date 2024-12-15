Justice for Bengaluru Techie: A Family's Quest
Pawan Kumar demands justice for his son, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide. Subhash accused his wife and in-laws of harassment. Arrests have been made, but his family seeks custody of his child and withdrawal of false cases. The incident highlights legal misuse concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Pawan Kumar, father of techie Atul Subhash who recently died by suicide, has made a fervent plea for justice, refusing to immerse his son's ashes until those responsible for his alleged harassment are punished.
Subhash, aged 34, left behind videos and notes accusing his wife and in-laws of driving him to suicide. His family wants more stringent actions against them and is fighting for custody of his son.
The case has sparked national debate on the misuse of legal provisions aimed at protecting women, as Subhash highlighted men's rights in his suicide note. Arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- techie
- suicide
- harassment
- justice
- Karnataka
- Subhash
- custody
- legal misuse
- men's rights
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CLFI: A Nexus of Storytelling and Justice in Dehradun
Justice Served: Trio Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor
Call for Justice: Reinstatement of J&K Employees with Alleged Terror Links
Karnataka Congress Leader Expelled Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
Hunger Strike in Awaran: Family Demands Justice for Missing Diljaan Baloch