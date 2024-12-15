Justice for Bengaluru Techie: A Family's Quest

Pawan Kumar, father of techie Atul Subhash who recently died by suicide, has made a fervent plea for justice, refusing to immerse his son's ashes until those responsible for his alleged harassment are punished.

Subhash, aged 34, left behind videos and notes accusing his wife and in-laws of driving him to suicide. His family wants more stringent actions against them and is fighting for custody of his son.

The case has sparked national debate on the misuse of legal provisions aimed at protecting women, as Subhash highlighted men's rights in his suicide note. Arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)