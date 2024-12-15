Delhi Police Busts International Cigarette Syndicate
Delhi Police dismantled an illegal international cigarette trade syndicate, arresting four people and seizing 6.50 lakh cigarette sticks valued at Rs 66 lakh. The syndicate operated through a network in Guwahati and Delhi, targeting mostly young customers, and was led by former mobile shop owner Sagar Haswani.
The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated syndicate involved in the illicit trade of international cigarette brands, as announced by officials.
Following strategic raids near the Lahori Gate area, authorities apprehended four individuals and seized 6.50 lakh cigarette sticks valued at Rs 66 lakh, a significant step in curbing unauthorized tobacco distribution.
The operation's success hinged on unraveling the syndicate's network, which primarily targeted young buyers by distributing contraband cigarettes sourced from Guwahati. The group is said to be led by Sagar Haswani, a former mobile shop owner compelled by financial difficulties to turn to illegal trade.
