Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts International Cigarette Syndicate

Delhi Police dismantled an illegal international cigarette trade syndicate, arresting four people and seizing 6.50 lakh cigarette sticks valued at Rs 66 lakh. The syndicate operated through a network in Guwahati and Delhi, targeting mostly young customers, and was led by former mobile shop owner Sagar Haswani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:05 IST
Delhi Police Busts International Cigarette Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated syndicate involved in the illicit trade of international cigarette brands, as announced by officials.

Following strategic raids near the Lahori Gate area, authorities apprehended four individuals and seized 6.50 lakh cigarette sticks valued at Rs 66 lakh, a significant step in curbing unauthorized tobacco distribution.

The operation's success hinged on unraveling the syndicate's network, which primarily targeted young buyers by distributing contraband cigarettes sourced from Guwahati. The group is said to be led by Sagar Haswani, a former mobile shop owner compelled by financial difficulties to turn to illegal trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024