Left Menu

Train Heist: Five Arrested in Armed Robbery Investigation

Five men were arrested for an armed train robbery near Motichur. The suspects, with criminal histories, were caught by the Haridwar GRP at Ghaziabad Station. Stolen goods and weapons have been recovered. Investigations reveal their involvement in previous shop break-ins in Shyampur, Rishikesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:12 IST
Train Heist: Five Arrested in Armed Robbery Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Haridwar's Government Railway Police arrested five individuals accused of executing an armed robbery on a passenger train near Motichur, positioned between Haridwar and Rishikesh. The arrests were carried out at the Ghaziabad Railway Station.

The operation, spearheaded by the GRP Inspector-in-charge Anuj Singh, resulted in the recovery of weapons and stolen goods from the suspects. This robbery, occurring on Friday night, had initially been reported by Prabhav Shukla, a resident of Mahavir Nagar, Firozabad.

Further investigations revealed that the accused, identified as Ansh Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Pradeep Pal, Vivek Bhati, and Sagar, have a history of criminal activities, with numerous cases filed against them in Saharanpur and Moradabad. Notably, they were involved in burglary incidents at four shops in Rishikesh's Shyampur area on December 11, conducted around midnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024