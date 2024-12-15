Train Heist: Five Arrested in Armed Robbery Investigation

In a major breakthrough, Haridwar's Government Railway Police arrested five individuals accused of executing an armed robbery on a passenger train near Motichur, positioned between Haridwar and Rishikesh. The arrests were carried out at the Ghaziabad Railway Station.

The operation, spearheaded by the GRP Inspector-in-charge Anuj Singh, resulted in the recovery of weapons and stolen goods from the suspects. This robbery, occurring on Friday night, had initially been reported by Prabhav Shukla, a resident of Mahavir Nagar, Firozabad.

Further investigations revealed that the accused, identified as Ansh Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Pradeep Pal, Vivek Bhati, and Sagar, have a history of criminal activities, with numerous cases filed against them in Saharanpur and Moradabad. Notably, they were involved in burglary incidents at four shops in Rishikesh's Shyampur area on December 11, conducted around midnight.

