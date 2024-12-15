Left Menu

Tragic End to Teenage Friendship: Body Found in Canal

The body of 15-year-old Mayank, missing for two days, was found in a canal in Shikarpur. Police have detained three people for questioning, suspecting the murder was due to Mayank's friendship with a girl linked to the accused. Investigations and forensic examinations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Shikarpur, the body of a 15-year-old boy named Mayank was discovered in a canal after being missing for two days, police reported on Sunday.

Authorities have taken three individuals into custody for interrogation, with preliminary investigations suggesting that Mayank's murder was motivated by his friendship with a female acquaintance, connected to one of the suspects.

The boy's father alleged that the crime was instigated by the girl's family, who opposed their connection. Forensic experts assessed the scene, and further investigations are continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

