Political Echoes in Odisha: CBI's Bribery Probe Sparks Controversy

A Rs 10 lakh bribery case involving senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi has intensified political tensions in Odisha. The CBI summoned Sethi amidst allegations and investigations, sparking differing views from political parties. The investigation is ongoing, with questions raised about its eventual outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi in connection with a Rs 10 lakh bribery case, propelling a political storm in Odisha. Sethi, who holds key positions within the state government, was called for questioning in Bhubaneswar amid ongoing investigations.

While his involvement is scrutinized, political reactions have been swift. The Congress expressed skepticism about the investigation's conclusion, whereas the BJD stresses the necessity of expeditious probes into corruption. Allegations suggest past BJD governance witnessed corruption neutralized by BJP's influence.

Meanwhile, the BJP remains firm, asserting its commitment to tackling corruption. The state's political dynamics are in flux, with the CBI's probe remaining central. Furthermore, connections between Sethi's sanctioned projects and the case are unclear, leaving room for speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

