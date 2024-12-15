Left Menu

Mumbai's Viral Threat Call Scandal: Love, Lies, and Gang Ties

Mumbai Police have registered a Non-Cognisable offence against an unknown individual after a viral threat call allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The caller, involved in a love affair, threatened an ambulance operator and others, claiming gang affiliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:15 IST
Mumbai's Viral Threat Call Scandal: Love, Lies, and Gang Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have registered a Non-Cognisable (NC) offence against an unidentified individual following a series of disturbing events tied to a viral threat call. The call, allegedly in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, targeted an ambulance operator over a reported love affair, according to police officials on Sunday.

The incident came to light after a recording of the threat circulated widely online. In the call, the suspect claimed affiliation with the Bishnoi gang and warned the ambulance operator, stating a list had been prepared, police revealed.

Further investigation uncovered that the caller had a relationship with a bar girl and threatened to shoot the ambulance operator after seeing him with the same woman. He reportedly made similar threatening calls to three others, prompting a thorough police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024