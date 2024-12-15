Mumbai's Viral Threat Call Scandal: Love, Lies, and Gang Ties

Mumbai Police have registered a Non-Cognisable (NC) offence against an unidentified individual following a series of disturbing events tied to a viral threat call. The call, allegedly in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, targeted an ambulance operator over a reported love affair, according to police officials on Sunday.

The incident came to light after a recording of the threat circulated widely online. In the call, the suspect claimed affiliation with the Bishnoi gang and warned the ambulance operator, stating a list had been prepared, police revealed.

Further investigation uncovered that the caller had a relationship with a bar girl and threatened to shoot the ambulance operator after seeing him with the same woman. He reportedly made similar threatening calls to three others, prompting a thorough police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)