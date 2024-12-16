Ukraine's Bold Sabotage: Disrupting Russian Supply Lines
Ukraine's SBU security service launched an operation to destroy 40 rail cars carrying fuel to Russian troops in occupied Zaporizhzhia region. The operation, involving intelligence and military services, aimed to disrupt supply routes from Crimea. Ukrainian forces fired HIMARS missiles, damaging the train and the rail line.
In a significant move to disrupt Russian military logistics, Ukraine's SBU security service announced on Sunday its operation aimed at destroying 40 rail cars carrying fuel to Russian forces in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region.
The operation, which involved various intelligence and military branches, was executed in several stages with the goal of interrupting fuel supply routes originating from Crimea, according to a statement received by Reuters.
The mission included sabotage on a rail line near Oleksiivka, where Ukrainian forces halted the train and attacked with U.S.-supplied HIMARS missiles, effectively destroying the locomotive and cars, and rendering an important rail line inoperative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
