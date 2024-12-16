Ukraine's Bold Sabotage: Disrupting Russian Supply Lines

In a significant move to disrupt Russian military logistics, Ukraine's SBU security service announced on Sunday its operation aimed at destroying 40 rail cars carrying fuel to Russian forces in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

The operation, which involved various intelligence and military branches, was executed in several stages with the goal of interrupting fuel supply routes originating from Crimea, according to a statement received by Reuters.

The mission included sabotage on a rail line near Oleksiivka, where Ukrainian forces halted the train and attacked with U.S.-supplied HIMARS missiles, effectively destroying the locomotive and cars, and rendering an important rail line inoperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)