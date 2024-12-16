Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Lives Lost in the Crossfire

Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 48 Palestinians, including a journalist and rescue workers. The Israeli military claims to have targeted militants, while Hamas denies these assertions. Civilians are heavily affected, as airstrikes hit various locations including a shelter for displaced families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 01:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 01:50 IST
In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 48 Palestinians, according to local medics. Among the victims are a journalist for Al Jazeera and several rescue workers, as the conflict intensifies between Israeli forces and militants in the enclave.

The strikes, described by the Israeli military as targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters, have also prompted severe civilian casualties. A direct hit on a civil emergency centre resulted in the death of Ahmed Al-Louh, a video journalist, leading to widespread condemnation from media outlets, though Israeli officials allege he was part of Islamic Jihad.

The international community has voiced concern over the humanitarian impact, particularly as strikes on residential areas have left shelters destroyed and families displaced. Tensions remain high, with ongoing calls for a ceasefire amid stalled diplomatic efforts involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

